Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,014,352 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014,352 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.90% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $98,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,643,000 after acquiring an additional 326,480 shares during the last quarter.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 17,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $647,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $9,586,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,399 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,324. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

