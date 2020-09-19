Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,322 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of First Republic Bank worth $97,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.76.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

