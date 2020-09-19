Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $93.55 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,419 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 460,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $93,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $30,983.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,540 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

