Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $87.36 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,004 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.47% of Agree Realty worth $87,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4,204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,999,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,908,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 818,313 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,265,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,047,000 after buying an additional 1,179,877 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,225,000 after buying an additional 1,693,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,018,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,953,000 after buying an additional 1,976,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

NYSE ADC opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.