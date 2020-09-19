Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $85.31 Million Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Hershey worth $85,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Hershey by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY opened at $138.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.07. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.