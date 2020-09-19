Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $81.35 Million Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,673 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of FleetCor Technologies worth $81,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,939,000 after acquiring an additional 759,746 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,079,000 after acquiring an additional 615,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,483,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,788,000 after acquiring an additional 283,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 119.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,240,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after acquiring an additional 674,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $241.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.71.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

