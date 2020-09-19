Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $76.54 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,866,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377,107 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $76,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Argus lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

NYSE HPE opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

