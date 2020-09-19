Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195,964 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of WP Carey worth $89,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,626,000 after acquiring an additional 718,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 410,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.044 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.40%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

