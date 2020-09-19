Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139,767 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $88,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 60,167 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 179.36 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

