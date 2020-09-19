Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of EXACT Sciences worth $94,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 82.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $77.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $113.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,363,572.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,538 shares of company stock worth $5,721,343. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

