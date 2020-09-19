Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,393,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Trip.com Group worth $87,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Shares of TCOM opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

