Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,312,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Kellogg worth $86,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Kellogg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K opened at $62.92 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,833 shares of company stock valued at $39,963,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

