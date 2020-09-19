Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,025 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Cummins worth $89,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 479.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.60. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

