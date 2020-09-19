Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 6,499 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of ANSYS worth $93,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

ANSS stock opened at $305.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $354.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,257 shares of company stock worth $1,937,965 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

