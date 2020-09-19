Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 4,310 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Burlington Stores worth $77,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL stock opened at $209.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.56.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Nomura increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,078,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,560.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.