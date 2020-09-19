Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 314,514 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 57.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 861,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,514 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $80,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE:LDOS opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.33.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.