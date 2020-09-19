Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 312,775 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Vulcan Materials worth $81,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,928,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,657,000 after acquiring an additional 266,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,842,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,979,000 after acquiring an additional 177,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,753,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,599,000 after acquiring an additional 202,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,236,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,063,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $131.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.07. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMC. Argus downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.