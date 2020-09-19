Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,007,214 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007,214 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 6.20% of Terex worth $80,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 27.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,269 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 34.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after acquiring an additional 686,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 285.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 509,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 976.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 506,458 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 29.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 387,103 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Terex in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Terex stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

