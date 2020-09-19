Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,488,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $90,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,022,000 after purchasing an additional 911,225 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,257,000 after acquiring an additional 111,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MXIM opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,345. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXIM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

