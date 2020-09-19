Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,632,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Kraft Heinz worth $83,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $1,014,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,023,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,021,000 after purchasing an additional 246,297 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of -198.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.