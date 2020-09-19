Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561,869 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of Carnival worth $87,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Carnival by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Carnival by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Carnival by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

