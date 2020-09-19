Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,758,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,873 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $87,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 665.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.07.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

