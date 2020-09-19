Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,824,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Envista worth $101,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $165,622,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,356 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $39,924,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,163,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. BidaskClub raised shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

