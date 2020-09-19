Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 70,005 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,077,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $83,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Church & Dwight by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,062,000 after acquiring an additional 159,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 124.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,822,000 after purchasing an additional 100,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $90.32 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $1,477,221.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,458 shares of company stock valued at $17,013,699. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

