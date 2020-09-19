Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 440,255 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $82,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 116,800.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $47.64 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $48.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

