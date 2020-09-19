Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,201 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of American Water Works worth $81,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in American Water Works by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in American Water Works by 118.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 858.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK opened at $138.28 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $150.47. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.