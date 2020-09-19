Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,628 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,479,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 8.94% of Arcos Dorados worth $77,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCO shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

ARCO opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $856.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.66. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 27.65% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $292.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

