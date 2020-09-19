Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 139,368 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,368 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $97,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,078,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Square by 44.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,028 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $108,668,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 31.0% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.37.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,583 shares of company stock valued at $66,784,971. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.89 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $170.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

