Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) & Gouverneur Bancorp (NASDAQ:GOVB) Head to Head Review

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northfield Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp 21.16% 5.44% 0.77% Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Northfield Bancorp pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp $179.95 million 2.91 $40.24 million $0.78 12.62 Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 2.67 $1.19 million N/A N/A

Northfield Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. As of January 30, 2019, the company operated through a network of 40 full-service banking offices located in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, automobile loans, non-real estate commercial loans; and commercial and non-mortgage loans to local businesses for working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and northern Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Cambray Mutual Holding Company.

