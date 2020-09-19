Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a report issued on Monday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOMD. TheStreet raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 726,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 35,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,137,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 48,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.