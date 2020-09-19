Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Nike in a report released on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Nike from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

NYSE:NKE opened at $114.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.08.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nike news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

