New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.09.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,499.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.