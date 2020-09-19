Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst Patterson. J forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.29 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.80.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $469.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $499.21 and its 200 day moving average is $441.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

