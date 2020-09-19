Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.11

Shares of Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $8.82. Neonode shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 119,667 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Neonode had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 177.29%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

