Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Trading 7.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Thursday after Colliers Securities raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Colliers Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Myomo traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.35. 2,457,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 734,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Myomo in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Myomo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Myomo by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Myomo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myomo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

