MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Stake Raised by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 38,306 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.29% of MTS Systems worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MTS Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MTS Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of MTSC opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.59. MTS Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities research analysts expect that MTS Systems Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

