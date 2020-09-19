Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.20 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 515,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.