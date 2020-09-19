mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Update

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. mPhase Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc researches, develops, and fabricates smart surfaces using materials science engineering, and enabled by breakthroughs in nanotechnology science and the principles of microfluidics and microelectromechanical systems. The company focuses on research and development of its Smart Nanobattery for military and commercial applications.

