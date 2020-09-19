mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Update

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. mPhase Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.
About mPhase Technologies
