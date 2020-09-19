MONDI PLC/ADR’s (MONDY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MONDY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered MONDI PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MONDI PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MONDI PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

