Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Molina Healthcare worth $92,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $184.56 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $198.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

