Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRNA. Argus assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $69.87 on Thursday. Moderna has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $298,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,734,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,961,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $1,255,330.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,102 shares of company stock valued at $55,673,291 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 124.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 175.6% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

