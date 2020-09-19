MicroSectors US Big Banks Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:KNAB) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:KNAB) were up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.94. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index Inverse ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index Inverse ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.