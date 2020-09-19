Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $91,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10,633.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $976.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,009.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $958.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $802.87.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.20.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.34, for a total transaction of $928,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

