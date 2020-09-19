Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

MESA opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 112.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.