Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
MESA opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 112.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mesa Air Group
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.
