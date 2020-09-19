Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EBSB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $565.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.89. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 24.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 268.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 50.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.