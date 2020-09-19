MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK KGAA/S in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK KGAA/S in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MERCK KGAA/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. MERCK KGAA/S has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

