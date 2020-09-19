MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) in a report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded MeiraGTx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of MGTX opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.41. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. On average, research analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $35,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $216,580.59. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,482 shares of company stock valued at $351,926. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

