Medifast Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Medifast has raised its dividend payment by 215.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Medifast has a payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medifast to earn $10.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Medifast stock opened at $173.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.21. Medifast has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $184.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.36 and a 200-day moving average of $116.09.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Medifast will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medifast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

