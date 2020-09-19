Medifast Inc (MED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 on November 6th

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Medifast has raised its dividend by 215.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Medifast has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medifast to earn $10.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

NYSE MED opened at $173.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.09. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.29.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

