Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 599.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Medallia worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 1,872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Medallia by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.64. Medallia has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,052 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $864,487.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,752,005 shares in the company, valued at $48,775,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $5,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,795,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,885,308.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,913,748 shares of company stock worth $60,660,786 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.